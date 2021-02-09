The Fort Atkinson Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) offers three types of scholarships every year for women:
• AAUW Second Chance Scholarship is for women to continue their education at a vocational or technical college after being out school for more than one year.
• The Jane Shaw Knox Undergraduate Scholarship provides funding to complete a bachelor’s degree.
• The Jane Shaw Knox Graduate Scholarship is for women pursuing a graduate degree.
Any Fort Atkinson High School graduate, Fort Atkinson resident or someone who works in Fort Atkinson are eligible to apply. The application form is available online at Fort Atkinson Community Foundation at www.fortfoundation.org.
Applications are due April 1. Contact Sue Hartwick at (920) 563-3210 or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org if you have questions.
AAUW also offers through the Jefferson Community Foundation an identical Second Chance Scholarship for women who are graduates of Jefferson High School, a Jefferson resident or work in Jefferson. Applications are due April 1.
Contact Jill Nelson at the Jefferson Community Foundation or email jefferson.communityfoundation@gmail.com. If you know of someone eligible, who meets the criteria for Jefferson or Fort Atkinson, be sure to let them know about this opportunity. It can make a change in their life.
The mission of AAUW is to promote equity for all women and girls, lifelong education and positive societal change. Women returning to college to complete a degree are encouraged to complete the online application for the 2021-22 school year.
The application process is available at http://fortfoundation.org or the http://jeffersoncommityfoundation.org now until April 1.
