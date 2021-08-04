Saturday, Aug. 21, in Fort Atkinson is set to be a fun-filled, end-of-summer celebration with activities scheduled during the day and into the evening.
This event would not be possible without the support of the event’s business sponsors. Rhythm Remix will feature venues throughout town, featuring local and regional musicians as well as five children’s zones.
Sponsored by Jones Dairy Farm, the Jones Market outdoor stage will have music by Noah Hittner (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and The Dowsers (2 to 4 p.m). Sidewalk chalk art, local cheese samplings, bubbles, and cooling off with water squirt guns or running through a sprinkler just are a few of the “Summer Splash” activities that can be found at Jones Market that day (11 a.m. to 4 p.m).
The Spacesaver outdoor stage at Café Carpe will feature music by John Gay (12:30 to 2:30 p.m.) and Driftless (3 to 5 p.m). The Festival Foods Kid Zone at that location will feature fantastic and creative balloon creations by KC Twist (1 to 5 p.m.).
The Ready Electric, Inc. outdoor stage at Tavern on Rock will be jamming out with music by Two Polecats (1 to 3 p.m.) and Altar Boy Picnic (4 to 6 p.m.) The Enbridge Energy Partners Kid Zone invites kiddos to dream up magical balloon-twisting requests and fun airbrush tattoos from Pop Art Entertainment (1 to 5 p.m.).
Overlooking the Rock River, the RiverStone Premier Event Center outdoor stage at Riverwalk Plaza will be home to the reggae, funk, rock, blues, folk, pop and country styles of Jason Petitt (10 a.m. to noon) and Ad Hoc Trio (1:30 to 3:30 p.m). The Johnson Financial Group Kid Zone will host Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) where children can craft their own paper plate tambourines to play along with the music, and cheer on the performers with colorful ribbon wands (11 a.m. to 3 p.m).
The Badger Basement Systems, Inc. outdoor stage at the Rotary Depot Shelter along the Glacial River Bike Trail is an ideal location for performances by Derek Ramnarace (noon to 2 p.m.) and 7000apart (2:30 to 4:30 p.m). Event-goers will be able to pick up event passports, scavenger hunt maps, and find assistance with directions at the information booth there. The Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce office, located at 244 N. Main St., also will be open on the day of the event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Barrie Park Band Shell, organized by the School District of Fort Atkinson, will host performances throughout the day by the High School Orchestra (2 p.m.), High School Jazz Band (2:30 p.m.), High School Marching Band (3 p.m.) and High School Show Choir (3:30 p.m.), along with Fort Atkinson Community Theatre’s A Matter of Fact (4 p.m).
The Barrie Park Kid Zone, sponsored by Nasco, will feature DIY sun visors with the School District of Fort Atkinson (1 to 5 p.m).
The event’s general sponsors include Bender, Kind & Stafford DDS, Fort Community Credit Union, Fort Tax Service, Inc., Green Bay Packaging-Wisconsin Packaging Division, JM Carpets, Kulhman Incorporated, MK Cellular, Vance Law Office, S.C., and W & A Distribution Services, Inc.
The Rhythm Remix website (www.rhythmremix.com) and Facebook event are made possible by Maas Brothers Construction. Additional information regarding Rhythm Remix can be found at both of these resources.
Additionally, area businesses are offering specials, discounts and prize drawings during the day as part of the Rhythm Remix passport. Guests can collect stamps at participating retailers and be eligible to win prizes valued as high as $300. No purchases are required.
A full calendar of summer events and activities is available on the chamber website at www.fortchamber.com. The Fort Atkinson Chamber is located at 244 N. Main St., and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
