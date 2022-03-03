The public is invited to attend a travelogue of beautiful Norway.
Attendees will travel above the Arctic Circle and enjoy the 24-hour Norwegian summer days. Come to the session on Monday, March 14, at 12:30 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center.
Join Ken Belt, Joe Knies and Pat Belt in sailing up and down the coast of Norway. See photos and hear all about their travels. The group will visit quaint coastal towns with their brightly-colored houses, see spectacular fjords and waterfalls, and observe reindeer in the streets.
Island Resort Casino and Hotel
Join the Senior Center on April 3 and April 4 to Michigan and the fun and fabulous Island Resort Casino and Hotel in Michigan. Transportation, a $5 food voucher, overnight stay and free play on your casino card all are included in the $110 price per person double or $140 single. Sign up today to come along for the fun.
Brewers games
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center now is taking reservations for a Brewers vs Twins game at American Family Field on July 27. Cost will be $65 with seats in the lower section on the first base side of the field.
The center also is accepting signups for a game on Sept. 21 when the Brewers play the New York Mets with seats in the Johnsonville Party Deck where passengers still have an assigned seat up in the third level just beyond the outfield wall where all food served at the buffet is included and two beers or unlimited soda is included for $70.
The price of each trip includes the bus transportation and ticket to the game.
Choir and Drama performance
On Friday, March 11 at 12:30 p.m., enjoy a show by the FLAME Choir and Drama group.
The FLAME Choir and Drama group is excited to be back together, rehearsing and ready to perform. After an 18-month hiatus due to COVID, this group of home-educated high school students is busy working on a new selection of contemporary Christian music and skits to share with audiences in Fort Atkinson and Jefferson in March, and in Madison in April.
Established in 1994, FLAME (Families Learning Art, Music and Educational Skills, Inc.) is a family cooperative that offers classes and performance opportunities in art, music and drama at four levels — early elementary, late elementary, middle school and high school.
Governed by a Parent Administrative Committee (PAC), FLAME is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization intended to enrich the home school or virtual school experience for participating families.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Strong Bodies
With nearly identical exercises to the Strong Women class held at the senior center, Strong Bodies is for both men and women to attend starting Tuesday, March 15 and ending May 6. This class will be held Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and Fridays at 11:30 a.m.
The eight-week class will cost $40. A minimum of eight people signed up is necessary for class to be held. Call or stop in the center to sign up.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from March 1 — First place, Joyce Satterlee, 69; second, Roland Altreuter, 65; third, Chuck Truman, 60; fourth, Karen Keeser, 59; fifth, T-Bone Taylor, 57.
500: Feb. 24 scores — First, Dick Snodie, 2,930; second, Howard Johnson, 2,860; third, Roger Gross, 2,580. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Feb. 25 — First, Robert Muench, 69; second, Tom Sehnert, 48; third, Mary Ryan, 47; fourth, Terre Golembiewski and Joanne Gross, 41; sixth, Jeff Boos and Lori Tonkin Smith, 40.
Sheepshead is played Fridays at 1 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed.
Feb. 28 scores — Roger Gross 709 (247, 258, 204), Lori Gaber 701 (246, 223, 232), Glorine Christensen 696 (249, 211, 236), Sandy Basich 658 (247, 190, 221), Terry Bowes 646, Joanne Gross 628, Bev Aulik 608, Dennis Rockwood 568 and Sandy Kilroy 554.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. March 3 scores — First, Judy Torgerson; second, Richard Flood; and third, Chuck Schloesser.
Dartball
Dartball is played on Fridays at 9 a.m. When there are enough funds, everyone goes to lunch using the $1 per person fee to play each week.
The Walruses won the first two games 3-1 and 6-4. Larry Whitmore had nine hits and Dave Satterlee added seven in the winning effort. Some timely hitting by Gale Puerner helped as he drove in four over the three games. The Buffalos won the third game 6-2 for their lone win behind Charlie Danielson’s seven hits.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
