ABOVE: Pictured here, from left to right, are Stacy Poole, contest sponsor, Homes for Independent Living; Marissa Weidenfeller, BASE Board member; Chris Scherer, Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce Board president; Stephanie Von Alven, Safe Stand sponsor, Red Cross representative; Sue Johnson, FCCU Presenting sponsor; Audrey Wendt, winner of the brand-new bike; and Anna Jensen, Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce.
On Saturday, May 7, the City of Fort Atkinson was painted in yellow with 11 lemonade stands for Lemonade Day.
This is the second year that the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Fort Community Credit Union and BASE (Badgerland Afterschool Enrichment Program) to bring this free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches children how to start, own and operate their very own business — a lemonade stand.
In addition to the Presenting Sponsor Fort Community Credit Union, and Main Squeeze sponsors Badger Bank, Johnson Financial Group and Professional Collectors Corp., several local businesses also are Safe Stand Sponsors and supported these young entrepreneurs on Lemonade Day: Five Star Antiques & Vintage, Paddy Coughlin’s Pub, Rock River Dental, Jones Market, Fort Driftskippers Snowmobile Club, Big Bluestem Market Collective, PremierBank, Nasco, Good2Go, Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin and Jones Market.
The winners of the best stand, best tasting lemonade and entrepreneur of the year were announced at the BASE Wings & Wheels Fly In Breakfast on Sunday, June 5.
The winner of the best stand contest was awarded to Colton Bree and Gretta Denham by sponsor Homes for Independent Living. The best tasting lemonade was awarded to Jack and Melanie Barr.
The entrepreneur of the year and winner of a brand-new bike was Audrey Wendt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.