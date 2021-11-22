Small Business Saturday is Nov. 27 and the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging shoppers to “shop small” and “shop local.”
Held annually the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in the midst of the 2010 recession as a way to raise awareness of small businesses and their contributions to successful communities across America.
As a Neighborhood Champion through American Express, the chamber encourages residents to think and act locally whenever possible, and to frequent small businesses as a way to build community and economic development. Every cup of coffee, every gift for a loved one, and every meal enjoyed in local restaurants makes the holiday season even happier for small and locally-owned businesses.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, when someone spends $100 at a local small business, $48 is recirculated back into the local economy. As holiday shopping season draws closer, consider supporting local for this reason.
The Fort Atkinson chamber further supports local businesses with its gift certificate program. With more than $200,000 sold annually, the certificates can be used at more than 300 local businesses, including 75 retailers such as specialty stores, grocery stores and gas stations.
Visit www.fortchamber.com to order chamber gift certificates, explore a full chamber member directory or view hot deal promotions throughout the year.
The chamber office, located at 244 N. Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call (920) 563-3210 or visit the Chamber Facebook page to “like” and “share” Small Business Saturday posts.
