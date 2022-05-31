The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online auction to raise funds for the membership and community benefits supported by the Chamber.
The auction is live on June 1 via the online site 32auctions, and will be open for bids through 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. The online auction can be found at www.32auctions.com/fort-chamber-2022.
Experiences available for bidding include a shopping getaway, a ride in the Fort Atkinson Semi during the holiday parade, kayaking on the Rock River with new fishing gear, a relaxing spa day and much more.
As the area’s largest business association, the Chamber promotes community, economic and workforce development in the Fort Atkinson area. The Fort Atkinson Chamber presents a variety of events to foster the community’s quality of life through career fairs and exit interviews for local students, new teacher welcome breakfast, manufacturing tours and Lemonade Day.
Additional community events organized by the Chamber include the farmers markets, holiday parade, end-of-summer celebration Rhythm Remix and more.
Through the Chamber’s diverse relationships with local and regional development-focused organizations, Chamber members have access to economic and workforce development resources including the Chamber gift certificate program, customer referrals, advertising opportunities, leadership development programs and networking events.
As a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization, the majority of operating costs must be generated through membership dues, sponsorships, events, and fundraisers like this one.
Participation in this auction helps the chamber continue its mission of promoting and maintaining a strong business sector in the Fort Atkinson area. Questions can be directed to info@fortchamber.com or by calling (920) 563-3210, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
