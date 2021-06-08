The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an online auction to raise funds for the membership and community benefits supported by the chamber.
The auction now is live via the online site, 32auctions, and will be open for online bids through 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. The online auction can be found at https://www.32auctions.com/fort-chamber-2021.
Auction items available for bidding include a one-week stay in a ski chalet at Powderhorn Mountain in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a year’s supply of bacon, summertime house cleaning, and much more.
“These auction items tend to be experiential in nature,” said Fort Chamber Executive Director Carrie Chisholm. “We want to highlight the great businesses in our organization who donated to this auction and remind people to think and shop locally whenever possible.”
The Fort Atkinson chamber presents a variety of events to foster the community’s quality of life through career fairs and exit interviews for local students, new teacher welcome packets, holiday decorations and planter beautification along Main Street. Additional community events organized by the chamber include the summer and winter farmers markets, holiday parade and market, end-of-summer celebrations, and more.
Fort Atkinson Chamber members have access to economic and workforce development resources including the chamber gift certificate program, customer referrals, advertising opportunities, leadership development programs, networking events, and more through the chamber’s relationships with city municipalities and other development-focused organizations.
As a not-for-profit, non-governmental organization, the vast majority of operating costs must be generated through membership dues, sponsorships, events, and fundraisers.
“Participation in this auction allows us to continue our mission of promoting and maintaining a strong business sector and community in our area,” said Chisholm. “Any bids or donations are greatly appreciated.”
