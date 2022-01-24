There is nothing like a worldwide pandemic to disrupt business and drive changes in consumer behavior.
A number of hot topics have emerged in the insurance industry, ranging from higher deductibles to the need for cyber security and terrorism insurance riders.
To provide an update on these trends, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a lunch and learn business seminar Feb. 22 at the Fireside Dinner Theatre from noon to 1 p.m. Bradley Schroeder, an employee benefits specialist with TRICOR Insurance, will moderate.
TRICOR also is sponsoring the luncheon.
Speaking on the topic of cybersecurity will be Ryan Dove, vice Ppesident of Security and Technology with West Bend Mutual Insurance Co.
Archie Vorwald, vice president of Employee Benefits with TRICOR Insurance, and Mike Polk, sales executive with Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin, will address emerging trends in telemedicine and eHealth.
Michael Wallace, CEO and president of Fort HealthCare, will review COVID-19’s impact on the healthcare system, the increasing needs in behavioral health, and tools such as MyCompass that allow consumers to have greater access to healthcare services.
Registration for the luncheon is required and space is limited to the first 30 people. The cost is free to Fort Atkinson chamber members, and $15 for non-members.
Register online at fortchamber.com or by calling the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (920) 563-3210.
