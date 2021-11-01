The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 25th Annual Lighted Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The parade starts sharply at 5:30 p.m. from Milwaukee Avenue and travels through downtown Fort Atkinson on Main Street, ending at Festival Foods on Madison Avenue. All floats will be lighted, and many will feature holiday music.
The parade is coordinated by a Chamber committee led by Marissa Weidenfeller. Other committee members include Cori Bleecker, Candy Allard, Stacy Poole and Ethan Steinbach, with support from the Fort Atkinson Police Department and city's Department of Public Works.
The United Way’s popular chili cook-off, which normally follows the parade at the municipal building, has been canceled this year. The St Paul’s Lutheran Church float will be accepting nonperishable food items during the parade.
This year, the entire parade will be live-streamed, thanks to sponsor Homes for Independent Living, a MyPath Company, so residents can watch the parade from the comfort of their own homes.
Another sponsor, Badger Basement Systems, is sponsoring the carriage carrying the stars of the show, Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The parade lineup includes the following entries: American Legion Post, Atkinson Maintenance, Blackhawk Marching Band, Brownie Girl Scouts, Capputan, Crown of Life, Cub Scouts Pack 137 and Pack 184, Dementia Friendly Community Network, Democratic Party of Jefferson County, Double Three Transportation, Fort Driftskippers Snowmobile Club, Eby Family Dental, Fort Community Credit Union, Festival Foods, FFA, Fort Atkinson Equestrian Team, Fort Atkinson Fire Department, Fort Atkinson Girl Scouts, Fort Atkinson Wrestling Club, Fort Atkinson Varsity Football Team, Fort Ace Hardware, Fort Lions Club, Friends of Haumerson's Pond, Gemuetlichkeit Days, GFL Environmental, Hebron Knights ATV Club, Homes for Independent Living, Johnson Financial Group, Jones Market, Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson, LettsewK9 Foundation, Mueller and Sons, Ozinga, PK Contractors Inc, PremierBank, Reena Senior Living.
Also, Robins Nest Styling Salon, Rock River Clovers 4-H Club, Rock River Dental, School District of Fort Atkinson, Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, Shopko Eye Care Center, Sleek Coating, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, St. Paul's Lutheran School, St. Paul's Food Pantry, The Unity Project, W&A Distribution Services, and Santa and Mrs. Claus.
All are welcome to join in the community spirit on Nov. 13, in-person or online, for the Fort Atkinson Holiday Parade. Watch the chamber Facebook page for details on how to enjoy the live stream.
Additional information is available at www.fortchamber.com.
