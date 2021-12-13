Planning a wedding, corporate event, a birthday party, or baby shower in the Jefferson County area just became easier with Effortless Elegance, the newest member of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Dave Stotesbery aims to take as much stress off his clients so they can relax and enjoy their own events.
Founded in 2018, Effortless Elegance provides full-service event planning for weddings, corporate meetings and retreats, and social events of any size. Services include day-of event coordinating, budget reviews, staffing and wedding officiating.
Effortless Elegance assists in all aspects of the event from selecting a venue, attire, entertainment, hotel and transportation, food and beverage, technology support, budgeting, and coordinating all vendors and activities during the event itself.
“While we have no shortage of amazing vendors and venues, navigating through these choices can be a daunting and tiresome task,” Stotesbery explained. “With our years of knowledge and experience, combined with the Effortless Elegance network of vendors, we help clients connect with the best vendors for their event. Just say yes, and we’ll do the rest!”
To learn more or schedule an appointment, call (608) 561-2680 or visit Effortless Elegance at www.planeffortless.com. Effortless Elegance is located downtown in the Creamery Building at 201 N. Main St., Suite 370, Fort Atkinson.
