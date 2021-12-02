Faces on Main joins Fort chamber
ABOVE: Pictured here are Faces on Main representative Samantha Mosher with Chamber representative Marissa Weidenfeller, center, and Faces on Main owner Kelly Scheinkoenig.

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce introduces Kelly Scheinkoenig of Faces on Main as its newest member.

Scheinkoenig founded Faces on Main in Fort Atkinson’s downtown in 2016 with the purpose of bringing the highest level of skin care products and services to the Fort Atkinson community. This is her second location, along with Skin & Co., located in Madison.

Scheinkoenig — a master educator, licensed esthetician and certified oncology aesthetics provider — runs her business on the belief that a person’s skin is his or her best accessory. Her services are designed around each individual’s needs and what his or her skin might require during different seasons of the year.

Scheinkoenig’s products are professional grade, which means customers get the highest quality ingredients, along with a caring and trained staff. Services include facials, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, micro-needling, oxygen rejuvenation, LED light therapy, and even a teen tune-up to address the unique skincare challenges of this age group.

Faces on Main products feature Sorella Apothecary, which combines the best of nature and science with potent botanical extracts; Skinceuticals, a dermatologic line used primarily by doctors; Skin Script, an award-winning line of products for anti-aging, acne, hyperpigmentation and sun damage; and a wide variety of bath and beauty products called BonBlissity.

All Faces on Main products are available online or at the skin care studio. Services are by appointment only at 89 N. Main St., Fort Atkinson. Products and services can be conveniently booked online at www.facesonmain.com or by calling (920) 728-4232.

