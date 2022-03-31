Not all products sold at the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market are for people, and, as this year’s market gets ready to welcome shoppers in May, one vendor is equally interested in welcoming their canine companions.
SJWHomemade is a micro business based in Fort Atkinson that specializes in fresh homemade dog treats, and is a long-time vendor in the Fort Farmers Market. The business also recently joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sarah Weh started her dog treat business in 2010, when she was in middle school, to support her Irish dancing hobby and then her college career. A dog-lover herself, she offers fresh, homemade dog treats made from local organic ingredients in four flavors: bacon, peanut butter, pumpkin (gluten free and good for a dog’s digestive system), apple and oats (gluten free and dairy free).
For cat lovers, she sells cat nip toys made from up-cycled textiles and locally grown organic cat nip and cat grass.
“You can find me at the Fort Farmers Market on Saturdays, and the Monona Farmers Market on Sundays,” said Weh. “I love the community that is built within the farmers market and meeting my customers in person. That is why I continue to sell at markets rather than through a brick-and-mortar store.”
Dogs and their person are welcomed at the Fort Farmers Market, located on the parking lot across from the U.S. Postal Service office in Fort Atkinson. Any leashed dog that stops at SJWHomemade during the market receives a free sample.
The Fort Farmers Market runs Saturdays, May through October, 8 a.m. to noon. The Monona Farmers Market runs Sundays, May through October, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.