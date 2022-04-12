WIN Technology, a Wisconsin-based fiber broadband service, has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Fort Atkinson FASTR network (Fort Atkinson Shared Technical Resources), comprised of the City of Fort Atkinson and the School District of Fort Atkinson, is partnering with WIN Technology to utilize city-owned conduit and existing fibers to deliver services to area businesses and residents.
Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin Independent Network (WIN Technology) is a carrier-neutral, multi-state telecommunications and managed services provider founded in 1997. WIN Technology provides managed IT services and wholesale bandwidth services.
WIN Technology services include dark fiber leases, carrier Ethernet services up to 400 Gbps, internet connectivity, data center colocation, network monitoring and management, managed information technology support, and infrastructure as a service.
“We are excited to partner with Fort Atkinson to offer reliable, high-speed broadband to public entities, businesses and residents of Fort Atkinson, and are thrilled that they chose a Wisconsin-based provider,” said Scott Hoffmann, WIN Technology CEO.
The WIN Technology network management center offers a live-answer customer support line, open 24/7, 365 days per year for network monitoring and emergency repair. Businesses interested in learning more can contact Enterprise Sales Director Craig Kamphuis by phone at (715) 858-3187 or email at craig.kamphuis@wintechnology.com. Learn more about WIN Technology by visiting Wintechnology.com
