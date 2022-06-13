ABOVE: Tapestry is a five-piece string band consisting of guitars, fiddle, mandolin and banjo. The band describes their music as "progressive folk” and consists of Tom and Mary Pat Cook, Roger Rumppe, Jan Nielbler and Gail Ladish.
The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center is bringing back its Summer Patio Concert series on the third Fridays of June, July and August.
These concerts are from 6 to 8 p.m. on the FAC patio, along the Rock River. Concerts will go on rain or shine, and will be moved to the theater on the second floor in the event of inclement weather.
The Fort Atkinson Club is a historic building on the Rock River at 211 S. Water St. E. in downtown Fort Atkinson.
The first concert on June 17 will be performed by local favorite, Tapestry. Tapestry is a five-piece string band consisting of guitars, fiddle, mandolin and banjo.
The band describes their music as "progressive folk” and consists of Tom and Mary Pat Cook, Roger Rumppe, Jan Nielbler and Gail Ladish.
Concerts are free and open to the public. Beverages and snacks will be available for sale and donations for the FAC are welcome.
The second concert on July 15 will feature Darling Daughters, and also is the Americana on the Rock fundraising event. People may purchase tickets at https://app.donorview.com/ZK7ZK for a picnic-style dinner and dessert, but music still is free.
The final concert on Aug. 19 will feature the duo What’s His Name and
the Other Guy.
More information on the July and August concerts will be forthcoming.
