The Fort Atkinson Club announces two recent staff changes to its permanent, part-time staff.
Len Faytus heads up Building and Grounds maintenance, and Chelsea Cushman is the current Administrative/Program Assistant.
Both have been with the FAC for a while, but Director Jill Kessenich says: “Now that the Fort Atkinson Club is running at close to full capacity once again, we thought it was important to introduce these integral staff members to the Fort and Jefferson County community. I am proud and grateful to have both of them on as part of our team.”
Len Faytus
Len Faytus has worked at the Fort Atkinson Club for a few years, but his role has been expanded to head up maintenance of the building and grounds. Len has lived in the Whitewater area most of his life, but originally is from Milwaukee.
He majored in sociology with an emphasis in research and minored in anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He began his work life at the Duck Inn Supper Club, and also worked at two resorts in Lake Geneva.
After college, Len worked as a journeyman commercial carpenter and millwright, mostly in the southern half of the state. During his time in the trades he worked on civic, commercial and healthcare facilities.
As a millwright, he worked extensively in manufacturing facilities, and at stadiums including Miller Park. He also has served as a job foreman, general foreman and superintendent. The highlight of his career was participating in helicopter pickups while in the Civil Air Patrol.
Len has been married to his wife Stacie for over three decades, and they have co-owned and operated a pet supply store, a pet-sitting business, and a supper club in the Watertown and Delavan areas.
In his free time, Len enjoys genealogy and history, and is a medieval, World War I, and World War II reenactor. Playing electric bass and guitar is his biggest hobby and he’s been involved in original music and creative writing since high school.
In the past he’s been active in mountain biking, dirt biking, power lifting and the martial arts. Some little-known facts about Len is that he ran an unofficial 5:01 mile in his 30s, and spent two months in Japan.
Len and Stacie have two adult sons, one adult daughter, two granddaughters and two grandsons.
Chelsea Cushman
Chelsea Cushman grew up in Middleton (near Madison) and spent many days after school helping at her grandmother’s in-home daycare. She always has enjoyed working with children and worked in various roles after graduating high school, including: Nanny, camp counselor, swim instructor and gymnastics instructor. During the fall semester of her sophomore year of college, Chelsea interned with the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando for 4 ½ months — one of her most proud memories of her college career.
Afterward, she continued supporting herself through school while working various customer service-related jobs. Chelsea graduated from UW-Whitewater in 2014 with a bachelor of arts in Communications.
After graduation, Chelsea worked in her hometown at the Village Green bar and grill for a few years before moving to the Watertown area. In 2018, she began working as an office assistant and group fitness instructor at Trend Fitness LLC.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 the gym had to close its doors in Spring of 2020. Thankfully, around that same time she also was hired for a part-time administrative/event staff position at the Fort Atkinson Club.
Chelsea has been with The Fort Atkinson Club for almost a year now and has settled into her role as the administrative assistant. She is responsible for most of the building tours, drafting usage agreements and taking all payments for the club. She also assists Len with event setup and helps to supervise the part-time cleaning staff.
In her free time, Chelsea enjoys spending as much time as possible outdoors. She is looking forward to spending every free weekend this summer fishing with her fiancé, Joe.
In the next few years, Chelsea plans to get married and have children while still working within the community.
