The Fort Atkinson Club is offering six new FACTalks via Zoom this Spring, which always are free and open to the public.
The theme for this season is Finding Hope in a Crisis. These talks are for anyone that cares to tune in, geared toward residents of southeastern Wisconsin, and anyone interested in lifelong learning.
Starting March 16 there will be six FACTalks total, on Tuesday evenings at 7.
The following is the full lineup and dates:
March 16 — Susan Carpenter, University of Wisconsin Arboretum, Bumblebee Conservation.
March 23 — Matthew J. Prigge, author and historian, MKE’s WPA Handicrafts Project.
March 30 — Paul Robbins, director, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies.
April 13 — Panel discussion: Staying in Business during COVID: Tim Humphrey, Humphrey Floral and Gift; Ivy Miles, Ivy’s Holistic Arts; Erin Patterson, Paddy Coughlin’s Pub and Paddy’s Paws.
April 27 — Sarah Pagenkopf, Fort HealthCare, COVID vaccinations.
May 11 — Alicia Leslie, Fort HealthCare, Mental health during COVID.
For bios, more information on the talks and the Zoom link to join in the discussion, visit www.fortatkinsonclub.org/factalks/.
Each talk lasts 45 to 50 minutes, with 10 to 15 minutes for a question-and-answer session to follow. People may invite friends, both far and near, to join in.
This season’s talks are co-sponsored by BadgerTalks Live, Fort Atkinson chapter of the American Association of University Women, Wisconsin Historical Society and Fort HealthCare.
Classes and camps for youth hopefully will be starting soon, including arts, writing, music, cooking or other endeavors. Details for those will be provided in an upcoming article or persons can visit www.fortatkinsonclub.org or “like” the club on Facebook: Fort Atkinson Club.
The mission of The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center is to connect people, ideas and place. This class series fits well with the community and historical purpose of the club and its goal to bring exposure to the arts and humanities.
The Fort Atkinson Club has a seven-member Board of Directors, including new President Dominique Walsh and board member David Wegner. If interested in becoming a board member, contact Executive Director Jill Kessenich at (920) 568-1720, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
