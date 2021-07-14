The Fort Atkinson Club in Fort Atkinson is hosting its Patio Concerts with the following musical groups: Friday, July 16 — Three Thin Dimes; and Friday, Aug. 20 — Jill and the Jax.

Doors open and beverage service starts at 6:30 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Recommended for you

Load comments