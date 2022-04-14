The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center announces a new slate of FACTalks, its free seminar series for this spring.
The Fort Atkinson Club is a newly renovated historic building on the Rock River, at 211 S. Water St. E in downtown Fort Atkinson.
The next two talks will be held in the theater, on the top level of the building. There is an at-grade entrance, and an elevator. Street parking is available.
Talks begin at 7 p.m. and last about 45 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer.
The Fort Atkinson Club is offering five new FACTalks, which always are free and open to the public. These talks are geared toward residents of southeastern Wisconsin and anyone interested in lifelong learning.
The first four talks will be live and in-person. The last one, on May 25, will be via Zoom at the following link: https://www.fortatkinsonclub.org/factalks/
“I am so pleased to be able to welcome noteworthy people in our immediate area this Spring,” said Jill Kessenich, Fort Atkinson Club director. “We have three award-winning authors from the Lake Mills and Jefferson area, and two other local organizations will be represented. All cultivate creativity in different ways.”
The following are bios of the next topics and corresponding panel of speakers. The final two FACTalks will be announced later this Spring.
• Bee-friendly: How “No Mow May” Protects Pollinators and How you Can be Part of the Solution, April 27 at 7 p.m. — Frankie Fuller, Margaret Schroeder and Barbara Brouwer.
Frankie Fuller became a Master Gardener in 2009 and a Master Naturalist in 2012. She has volunteered on behalf of many civic organizations, and has a Certificate in Horticulture and Liberal Arts Associate Degrees from Madison Area Technical College. She has served on the board of the American Association of University Women, and has been president of Heart of the City for the past three years.
Margaret Schroeder is a state-licensed clinical social worker with 40 years’ experience in a variety of health care settings with expertise in the major mental illnesses and psychiatric care of the elderly.
In December 2019, she closed her downtown Fort Atkinson office. At that time, she joined Heart of the City. After she was made aware of the Lawrence University “No Mow May” study through a link sent from a Heart of the City colleague, she began thinking about how this project could be replicated in Fort Atkinson.
After a series of meetings in her cold garage (due to the pandemic), a Heart of the City committee forged ahead to make “No Mow May” a reality in the community.
Barbara Brouwer began her professional career as a Licensed Practical Nurse. From nursing she moved to massage therapy and then completed a master’s degree in Oriental Medicine.
She has studied in Bejing, China and served members of the Karen Hill Tribe in the mountains above Chaing Mai, Thailand. She is practicing in Fort Atkinson as both a massage therapist and an acupuncturist.
Brouwer has had a lifelong fascination with the natural world that began with long, solitary walks in the woods as a child. Lately she is a forager and gardener, planting everything from mushrooms to trees, and harvesting food and medicinals from wild places.
