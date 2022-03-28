The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center announces a new slate of FACTalks, its free seminar series for this spring.
The Fort Atkinson Club (FAC) is a beautiful, historic building on the Rock River in downtown Fort Atkinson, at 211 S. Water St. East.
The first four talks will be held in the theater, which is on the top level of the building. There is an at-grade entrance and an elevator. Street parking is available.
Talks begin at 7 p.m. and run for about 45 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer.
The Fort Atkinson Club is offering five new FACTalks for this spring, which always are free and open to the public. These talks are geared toward residents of Southeastern Wisconsin, and anyone interested in lifelong learning.
The first four will be live and in-person. The last one, on May 25, will be on Zoom. Here is the Zoom link for the fifth talk: https://www.fortatkinsonclub.org/factalks/
“I am so pleased to be able to welcome noteworthy people in our immediate area this spring,” said Jill Kessenich, FAC director. “We have three award-winning authors from the Lake Mills and Jefferson area, and two other local organizations will be represented. All cultivate creativity, in different ways.”
Greg Renz-March 30
Fire Captain Gregory Lee Renz was involved in a dramatic rescue of two little boys from their burning basement bedroom. He received a series of awards for this rescue including induction into the Wisconsin Fire and Police Hall of Fame in 2006. When he was asked to share the dramatic rescue at several awards banquets, he was moved by the emotional responses he received and was struck by the power of his storytelling.
Renz always has been an avid reader and thought maybe he could craft a compelling novel if he could learn how to get these stories on the page. How hard could that be? He would soon learn.
In 2008 Captain Renz retired, exchanging his turnout gear for a writing desk to pursue his passion, storytelling. After numerous creative writing courses through the University of Wisconsin and countless workshops, conferences and revisions, he finally typed the end to “Beneath the Flames,” which was inspired by two adorable little girls, around 8 and 5 years of age, who lived across from an inner-city firehouse he was stationed at for three years.
Those two girls stayed in his thoughts over the years, demanding he tell their story. They are two of the main characters in the novel. He hopes he did them justice.
After serving the citizens of Milwaukee for 28 years as a firefighter, Renz retired to Lake Mills with his wife, Paula.
Dr. Bill Stork-April 13
Why didn’t we take the interstate? Stories on resilience, second impressions, faith, and the fine art of B.S.
Dr. Bill is a cradle flatlander who emigrated north across the Cheddar Curtain more than 25 years ago and immediately became enamored with every square inch of Wisconsin…and most of the people. As a country vet he has worked shoulder-to-shoulder with folks whose physical strength is dwarfed by their character and grit.
Inspired by John Boy Walton, James Herriot and Mike Perry, Stork has written three editions of the In Herriot’s Shadow series. Collections of short stories in celebration of humanity and an assault on the notion you never get a second chance to make a first impression.
Storytelling rides his genes like chicken legs and snoring, but his dad’s words ring true: “Son, I never learned a thing with my mouth open.”
Stork lifts values gleaned from listening around the dinner table in Decatur, Ill., and campfires high on the Continental Divide and builds stories that are timely, relevant and memorable.
Dr. Bill is a regular guest of Larry Meiller on Wisconsin Public Radio, and has appeared on dozens of local radio programs. He’s a frequent participant in Madison, Milwaukee, and Chicago Moth Story Slams, and Grand Slams.
He lives between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson on a family compound with his wife, Sheila, and a small herd.
For more information, contact director@fortatkinsonclub.org, or call (920) 568-1720 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
