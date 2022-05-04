The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center continues with its schedule of the two final FACTalks, its free seminar series for this Spring.
The Fort Atkinson Club is a renovated, historic building on the Rock River at 211 S. Water St. E. in downtown Fort Atkinson.
The next talk, “Paean to Place,” will be held May 11 in the theater, which is on the top level of the building. There is an at-grade entrance, and an elevator. Street parking is available.
Talks begin at 7 p.m. and run for about 45 minutes, followed by a Q&A. The Fort Atkinson Club FACTalks always are free and the public is invited to attend. These talks are geared toward residents of Southeastern Wisconsin, and anyone interested in lifelong learning.
The fifth and final talk, ”And the People Stayed Home” will be May 25, via Zoom at the following link: https://www.fortatkinsonclub.org/factalks/
“I am so pleased to be able to welcome noteworthy people in our immediate area this Spring,” said Jill Kessenich, FAC director. “We have Kitty O’Meara, an award-winning poet and author from the Lake Mills and Jefferson area, and two others, speaking on artworks inspired by Lorine Niedecker. All cultivate creativity, in different ways.”
Upcoming speakers
The following are the final two topics and three speakers.
• Wednesday, May 11: Paean to Place: How the poetry of Lorine Niedecker inspired local, public artworks — Ann Engelman and Amy Lutzke.
Ann Engelman learned about Lorine Niedecker when she went to get a library card after moving to Fort Atkinson in 2001. Ann has been a friend ever since, creating opportunities for others to be captured by Lorine’s poems about her “place” on Blackhawk Island along the Rock River.
Ann and Amy Lutzke created the Friends of Lorine Niedecker in 2004 hosting poetry festivals, visitors curious about Lorine, and public art installations. The poetry walls in Fort Atkinson have created publicity, selfie opportunities and an invitation to absorb lines of poetry into our own lives.
Amy Lutzke is the assistant director at the Dwight Foster Public Library. In 2004, along with Engelman, she began the Friends of Lorine Niedecker, Inc. (FOLN).
The FOLN is an educational organization that offers access to research archives and educational materials, and publishes The Solitary Plover, a semiannual newsletter, and What Region, a monograph series.
Amy has coordinated poetry/art installations in the public schools of Fort Atkinson, is general editor of The Solitary Plover newsletter and obtained grant funding to digitize the Lorine Niedecker archives at the Hoard Historical Museum and the Dwight Foster Public Library.
• Wednesday, May 25: And the People Stayed Home — Kitty O’Meara. Tune in via Zoom at https://www.fortatkinsonclub.org/factalks/
Kitty O’Meara lives and writes near Madison. Her poems and essays have appeared in several publications and often are featured in her blog, the-daily-round.com.
Her children’s book, “And the People Stayed Home” (Tra Publishing, 2020; Illus. by Stefano Di Cristofaro and Paul Pereda), is a bestseller, and was named by Smithsonian Magazine as one of the Top Ten Children’s Books of 2020.
A second picture book, “The Rare, Tiny Flower” (Tra Publishing, 2022; Illus. by Quim Torres), will be published May 31, and was featured in an article by O'Meara in the March 28 edition of Publishers Weekly.
Her third picture book, “Oliver and the Night Giants” (Illus. by Anna Pirolli) is due for publication with Tra Publishing in the spring of 2023.
