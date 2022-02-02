Alan Goldberg is a new member of the Fort Atkinson Club Board of Directors.
Goldberg is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, School of Architecture and Planning, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Social Work.
He has worked as an analyst for a consulting firm in Washington, DC, as a day care teacher in Cambridge, Mass. for both Harvard and MIT, as a social worker for Jewish Family Services in Worcester, Mass., as a planner for the regional Area Agency on Aging in Madison, as the director of the Area Agency on Aging in Bemidji, Minn., and lastly as the founder and executive director of Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning, a non-profit serving the communities of Bagley, Clearbrook, Fosston, and Gonvick in northern Minnesota.
As a volunteer, Goldberg has served on the board and as board president of the Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society in Bemidji, served as the board treasurer and board president of the Headwaters Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, served on the program committee, finance committee and library committee (co-chair) of the First Unitarian Church in Rochester, Minn., and served as the treasurer of the Macalester Football Parents Association.
For his work with the MAC Parents Association, he was awarded the Frank Czewczyk Award for “extraordinary support and commitment” to Macalester.
Goldberg lives in Fort Atkinson with Coco, a rescue dog, two rescue cats, Floyd and Isabelle, and his wife Kay Udey, a Fort Atkinson native. Together, Alan and Kay have raised two sons, Dr. David Goldberg, an orthodontist in Highland Park, IIl/, and Peter Goldberg, a senior chemist for H.B. Fuller in Arden Hills, Minn.
With more than 20 years of experience as a planner, and more than a decade of experience in non-profit administration, board development and fundraising, Goldberg is looking forward to learning from and contributing to the Fort Atkinson Club.
“We are so pleased to welcome Alan, with his breadth of experience in the non-profit world,” said director Jill Kesenich. “He will be a great asset.”
Goldberg is one of three new board members of the Fort Atkinson Club/Rock River Heritage, Inc. The other two are Mary Jones of Chicago and David Westrick of Fort Atkinson.
