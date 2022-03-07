Mary Jones, of Chicago, recently joined the Board of Directors of Rock River Heritage, Inc.
Rock River Heritage is a nonprofit organization that promotes historic renovation and adaptive re-use, as well as community-based programs. It is the founding organization of the Fort Atkinson Club, a community center overlooking the Rock River in downtown Fort Atkinson.
Jones is a Fort Atkinson native who has lived and worked in Chicago for almost four decades. After graduating from college, she worked for several years in marketing for the A.C. Nielsen Company.
After returning to school, to pursue a master’s in education, Jones worked for 33-plus years teaching elementary school. She spent most of those years in a suburban Chicago public school.
She retired in June of 2020 and states, “I am now ready to focus some energy back ‘home’ in Fort Atkinson. Most certainly the Fort Atkinson Club is a place near and dear to my family, and I want to do all that I can to ensure that this beautiful, historic building remains an integral part of the Fort Atkinson community for many years to come.”
“We are very happy to welcome Mary, with her background as a Fort native, and her family’s connection to the Fort Atkinson Club and Rock River Heritage,” Jill Kessenich, Fort Atkinson Club director, stated.
Jones is one of three new board members of the organization. The other two are Alan Goldberg and David Westrick, both of Fort Atkinson. Goldberg was featured in an earlier edition of the Daily Union.
