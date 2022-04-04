Looking forward to its 62nd season of summer concerts, the Fort Atkinson Community Band will begin rehearsals on Monday, April 18, in the Fort Atkinson Middle School band room from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
The community band is composed of area musicians ranging from high school age to long-time retirees. Membership is open to area musicians who play woodwind, brass, keyboard and percussion instruments from Fort Atkinson and surrounding communities.
New members actively are being recruited to maintain balance within each section. There are no fees or auditions for admission.
Instruments are available from the band. Contact director Wayne Crook to reserve an instrument.
One of the main purposes of organizing the band back in 1960 was to give musicians the opportunity to continue or revive performing in a concert band setting after the high school or college years. Also, the band presents a great opportunity for high school-age students to gain much experience performing with experienced adult musicians and seeing lots of band literature for musical development.
Five concerts are scheduled for Barrie Park in Fort Atkinson on Monday evenings of June 20, July 4, July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15. Additional information is available on the band website fortatkinsoncommunityband.org.
