Fort Atkinson High School has earned the 2020 Wisconsin Advanced Placement Advisory Council Pacesetter Award.
The 2020 Pacesetter award is the result of Fort Atkinson High School’s student participation and performance on the 2020 College Board Advanced Placement exams.
In the recognition letter, Jon Oestreich, from the Wisconsin Advanced Placement Advisory Council (WAPAC) stated, “This award recognizes Access first, and Excellence second.
The goal of the WAPAC is to focus on increasing participation by recognizing Pacesetters or leaders in AP to encourage other districts to promote both access and excellence.
“The WAPAC awards model recognizes both large and small school districts,” he added.
This award is based on WISEdash data released from the Department of Public Instruction.
The data is transparent and readily available for those interested in learning more.
By using a designated metric, WAPAC created a three-level award structure.
“Schools must be above both of the cut scores in order to qualify for a level,” Oestreich explained.
Fort Atkinson High School was recognized as a “Level III Advanced Placement Pacesetter School.”
The table below shows the five-year participation trend of students who took the Advanced Placement Program (AP) exams within grades 9-12 enrolled as of the third Friday of September.
Additional data can be found at https://wisedash.dpi.wi.gov.
