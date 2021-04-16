The Fort Atkinson and Jefferson school districts recently were listed among the national "Best Communities for Music Education," Fort Atkinson for the ninth year in a row and Jefferson for the fifth.
The designation is awarded by the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation to recognize communities and schools which have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to and achievement in music education.
Now in its 22nd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation takes into account districts' efforts to provide music access and education for all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, applicant districts must answer detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
The association then verifies these responses with school officials and they undergo additional review by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
NAMM officials noted that since the passage by Congress in 2015 of the Every Student Succeeds Act which emphasizes a well-rounded education that includes the arts, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education programs and found that in this time of a national pandemic, provides a valuable way to keep students engaged in school.
The act provides designated funding to help districts provide well-rounded educational opportunities through Title IV Part A Student Academic Success and Achievement grants.
Research by the NAMM Foundation has revealed that these grants are being widely used by school districts to address instructional gaps in access to music and arts education.
“This past year has presented the music department with many challenges, but this team has collaborated in ways that continue to provide quality music education to our students," said Andrea Haffelder, instrumental music educator with the Fort Atkinson schools.
"When we weren't able to play or sing together, we were composing, creating and developing individual skills," she added. "Every member of this team is dedicated to providing musical experiences that improve each individual student."
Similarly, in Jefferson, the pandemic might have made it harder to practice and perform in the usual ways, but the Jefferson music instructors seized the opportunity to delve deeper into music theory and composition.
And while pandemic protections prevented live in-person concerts, the Jefferson music programs opened up other opportunities to students, from performing in virtual all-state choirs to facilitating recordings of individual and small group events for new virtual Solo and Ensemble festivals.
On behalf of the Jefferson schools' music program, Denise Reichhoff, Jefferson High School band director, said it is a honor once again to receive this award.
"It really speaks to the continued support the Jefferson community has given to music education," Reichhoff said. "Our community, both in the school district and beyond, has been great advocates for student performers. We thank you and will continue to work hard for your music students."
The NAMM Foundation notes that research continues to demonstrate a wide range of benefits stemming from music education, boosting the brain and improving students' social skills.
After two years of music education, NAMM officials noted, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech. In addition, these students had higher reading scores than their less-involved peers. Meanwhile, students who are involved in music are more likely to graduate from high school and to go on to attend college.
Musically trained children also has been proven to have stronger listening skills than their peers. Significantly, NAMM officials said, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to perceive speech in a noisy background, to pay attention, and to keep sounds in memory.
Finally, later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound.
