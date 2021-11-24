The Fort Atkinson Lions Club fulfilled its commitment to donate proceeds from this summer’s District Lions Golf outing to the Lions Camp, located in Rosholt.
A check for more than $4,300 was presented to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. The camp provides week-long adventures with specialized camping programs for youth and adults who are blind or visually impaired, or are deaf or hard of hearing.
Camping programs also are scheduled for youth who have diabetes, intellectual disabilities, epilepsy or autism. Campers are not charged for their summer adventure and rely on the generosity of donors like Fort Atkinson Lions Club.
The club appreciates the support it received from local businesses in the form of raffle items and hole sponsorships. Fort Atkinson Lions welcomed more than 90 golfers, organizers and Lion supporters on July 15 to Koshkonong Mounds County Club.
The event chairperson, Lion Trish Jonas, was assisted by Lion John Anderson. Lion member and General Manager of Koshkonong Mounds Country Club Matt Reel was invaluable as he guided the committee with his event hosting expertise.
It is not too early to start thinking about another Lions golf outing. The Fort Atkinson Lion Club will be hosting a golf outing on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Koshkonong Mounds County Club. All golfers, including non-Lions, will be welcome to the 2022 event.
ABOVE: Pictured here are Lions John Anderson and Trish Jonas with District Governor Lion Larry Redlin who accepted the donation on behalf of the Wisconsin Lions Foundation.
