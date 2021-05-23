The Fort Atkinson Lions Club recently installed its officer team for 2021-22 at its May 10 meeting.
Club President Lion Russ Turk performed the installation.
Officers serving the club and the community for the upcoming year include:
Lion Dave Ring will serve as club president for the coming year. He will preside at all meetings, and appoint the administrative and activities committees, and act as an ex officio member of each of these committees. With the vice presidents, he will see that the committees function well.
Lion Lisa Hood is club secretary and Lion Michelle Ebbert is the club financial secretary. Their role is vital as the liaison between the Fort Atkinson Lions Club and Lions Clubs International, and between the club and the district governor’s organization. They see that all communications are properly shared with the board of directors and membership, including club records, minutes, committee appointments and attendance records.
Serving as club treasurer is Lion Steve Schafer, who serves as custodian of all club funds. He assists the finance committee in preparing a budget.
Lions Eric Schultz, Rob Stine and Mason Becker have been elected to serve as vice presidents. Eric is third vice president, Rob is second vice president, and Mason is the first vice president. Club vice presidents oversee the functioning of their assigned committees.
Lion Kevin Becker is the membership chair. He leads the membership committee and helps develop and implement a membership growth program.
Lion Donna Peterson will serve as the club service coordinator. She encourages members to report their service hours and reports service hours to Lions Club International.
Lions Nancy Onufer and Carl Baio will continue in the second year of their two-year term on the board of directors. Lions Glen Schaefer and Betty Strese were newly elected to serve as directors for a two-year term. The directors assist in formulating and executing the policies of the club.
Lions Trish Jonas and Rick James are the new Tail Twister and Assistant Tail Twister, respectively. With their outgoing personalities, they encourage good feelings and enthusiasm in the meetings. Much of the success of the meetings will depend upon their resourcefulness in promoting fellowship, fun and laughter.
Lion Nate Dunlop will serve as Lion Tamer. He is responsible for the club’s property, and serves as the official greeter to guests and members.
The club looks forward to the upcoming year where members can continue to serve the community.
To learn more about the Fort Atkinson Lions Club visit www.e clubhouse.org/sites/fortatkinson, https://www.facebook.com/FortAtkinsonLionsClub or call club Membership Chair Lion Kevin Becker at (920) 650-8005. For Lions Clubs International information, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
