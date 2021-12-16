As part of the annual Holiday Open House and Market on Dec. 4 in Fort Atkinson, purchases made at participating retailers supported this year’s Merchants Making a Difference designee, Christmas Neighbors of Jefferson County.
Local residents and visitors shopped area merchants during this event, and, in return, the merchants gave back a portion of their sales. A total of $935 was donated to assist with the mission of Christmas Neighbors, which is dedicated to collecting and campaigning for donations of new and “gently used” toys and clothing items, in addition to food, for Jefferson County families.
The businesses taking part in the Merchants Making a Difference program included 2 Rivers Bicycle & Outdoor, Beauty & the Bean, Krueger Jeweler, Lamp Post Inn Bed & Breakfast, Rock Paper Scissors Styling Lounge, and Tuttle’s Hallmark Shop.
Paddy Coughlin’s Pub also celebrated St. Gerald’s Feast, a yearly tradition created to make the Christmas season brighter for families in the community. Along with prime rib dinners, they hosted a toy drive for Christmas Neighbors that raised $750.
The Jefferson County Board of Realtors hosted its annual toy drive for Christmas Neighbors from Oct. 25 to Dec. 6. The drive accepted toys and winter gear to gift to local Jefferson County families.
Located at 164 W. Garland St. in Jefferson, Christmas Neighbors collects new toys, winter coats, used children’s clothing, wrapping paper, gloves, scarves, hats and blankets during the fall months. The goal not only is to provide participants with gifts and warm clothes for the holidays but also a complete holiday meal.
Each holiday season, the non-profit serves hundreds of families and nearly 2,000 children throughout communities in Jefferson County. While the donation period wrapped up on Dec. 13, the Christmas Neighbors website (christmasneighbors.org) has more information on programming, volunteering and applying to be a recipient.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.