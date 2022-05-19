There is an immediate need for a volunteer driver for the Jefferson County Senior Dining Program service delivering meals to homes just outside of the City of Fort Atkinson limits.
Mileage reimbursement is available as a volunteer driver. Make a difference in providing meals for those who otherwise might struggle to get meals. For more information contact the Senior Dining Program at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center by calling (920) 728-4756.
Canasta for everyone
Have you wanted to play canasta with others? We have a group that plays at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. There is no cost to play. Just lots of fun!
The group plays regular canasta as explained in Hoyle’s card game rules. Interested individuals should stop in on Tuesday and check it out!
Brewers game
The Beloit Senior Center has a Brewers trip going July 6 as the Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs at AmFam Field. The cost is $82.
Seating is located in the shade area seats. Price includes ticket and transportation on coach bus. The bus will board at Telfer Park in Beloit at 9:45 a.m. and depart at 10 a.m. Return to Telfer Park is 6-6:30 p.m.
If enough Fort Atkinson residents sign up, the bus could make a pickup and return in Fort. Telfer Park is located at 2101 Cranston Road, Beloit.
To sign up for the game call the Beloit Grinnell Hall Senior Center at (608) 364-2875.
Recycling 101
Ever wonder what happens to all your recycling after it’s picked up? Looking for clarification on what is or isn’t recyclable?
Join us for a presentation from Jefferson County’s Solid Waste Program and learn tips on how to be a better recycler. Come to the center at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. No reservations are required to attend.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from May 17 — First place, T-Bone Taylor, 66; second, Bev Wagner, 61; third, Tom Tergerson and Rollie Carothers, 57; fifth, Roland Altreuter and Joyce Satterlee, 52.
500: May 12 scores — First, Marjorie Hannon, 2,640; second, Joanne Gross, 2,440; third, Dick Snodie, 2,350. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 on Friday afternoon. May 13 scores — First, Tim Baker, 63; second, Joanne Gross, 51; third, Rick Dearborn and Lori Tonkin Smith, 50; fifth, Bob Muench and Dennis Rockwood, 48; seventh, Jerry Schuld, 44.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is played Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Series scores over 550 are listed. Scores from May 16: Glorine Christensen 794 (299, 237, 258), Marlene Dianich 652 (235, 224, 193), Dale Zilisch 628, Sandy Basich 600, Cora Wahl 595, Lori Gaber 579, Terry Bowes 578 and Bev Aulik 562.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9. Players contribute a dollar each week to play, which later gets used for a group lunch outing.
Game results from May 13: The Walruses won two out of three with low scoring taking place. Peter Fernelius led the Walruses with 5 hits on the day including a game two triple that brought in two runs to take the lead in the 5-2 win.
In game three of the series Charlie Danielson drove in Gale Puerner in the ninth inning to take a 2-1 lead and eventual win for the Walruses as they took the series with two wins in a row.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from May 12: First place, Lyle Farnsworth; second, Richard Flood; third, Diana Baumann.
