Members of the Fort Atkinson Optimist Club recently presented their Youth Appreciation Awards to six high school students.
Fort Atkinson High School teachers and staff choose the award winners based on those who best exemplify the Optimist Creed. The three main standards are: To think only of the best, to work only for the best and to expect only the best. To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own. To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others.
The underclassmen received chamber gift certificates and seniors each received a $250 scholarship.
Representing the Sophomore Class: Eleanor Kohl, the daughter of Shalon Cox and Joel Kohl, is involved in girls’ basketball, softball, F-Club and band. She has volunteered for the Lady Blackhawks Youth Basketball and Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
Nathan Hartwig, the son of Heather and Steve Hartwig, is active in baseball, basketball, football, cross country and FFA. He enjoys his community activity at Trinity Lutheran Church participating in the LIFT youth group.
Representing the Junior Class: Karlie Blanchar is the daughter of RyAnn Bixler and Mitch Blanchar. Karlie’s school activities include Big Buddy Program, Film Analysis Club, Link Crew and National Honors Society. She enjoys volunteering in the community: helping in the holiday parades, fundraising for FAHS dances and working at the summer reading programs.
Anton Saucedo is the son of Jennifer and Arthur Saucedo. Anton is very involved in the Fort Atkinson High School Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ambassadors, earning 1st chairs in both music bands, show choir and National Honor Society. His community activities include Boy Scouts of America working toward being an Eagle Scout, and working on classes and community service to becoming confirmed in his church.
Representing the Senior Class: Riley Rogers, the daughter of Tara Rogers, is involved in many school clubs: Yearbook, Math Club and Spanish Club. Her community activities include food pantry local and community events. Her future plans include attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to get her bachelor’s in accounting.
Cory Pfeifer is the son of Sherry and Gregg Pfeifer. Cory’s school activities are Student Senate (co-president of his class), F-Club, president of NHS, social media manager of volleyball, cross-country captain, track and field, and Future Business Leaders of America. In the community, Cory has experienced many opportunities: President of Venture Crew, senior officer of LIFT church group, lifeguard at FAHS and aquatic center, and youth baseball coach. He plans to attend UW-River Falls to study data science and graphic design, and run cross-country and track for UW-River Falls.
