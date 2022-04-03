Friday, April 1
Officers documented information about an identity theft complaint from a resident in the 300 block of Maple Street and several calls that were received about a semi driver who failed to stop at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue after striking a traffic signal, resulting in a state-reportable accident for which the Fort Atkinson city electrician was called for repairs; called the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove a large piece of concrete from the Robert Street bridge; advised Nasco of a vehicle that was temporarily in its parking lot after it lost a tire at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues.
Also, completed a non-reportable accident report for two motor vehicles that collided in the parking lot in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue; conferred with some youths and their parents after a report of the youths fighting in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue and some other youths playing in the road in the 200 block of Merchants Avenue; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol in the 300 block of Shirley Street following a complaint about harassment; and turned over a dog found running loose in the 300 block of Robert Street to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
5:47 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
5:51 a.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
6:11 a.m.: A 64-year-old Elkhorn man was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
7:24 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street for obstructed license plate and excessive window tint.
7:35 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to an 18-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
8:16 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue to a company for a vehicle being driven by a 30-year-old West Allis man for a cracked windshield. The driver was warned for speeding.
8:37 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a company for a vehicle with an expired vehicle registration at the intersection for West Sherman Avenue and Monroe Street.
8:58 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:59 a.m.: A 19-year-old Menomonee Falls woman was cited in the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
10:10 a.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 700 block of Reena Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt and warned for stop sign violation.
10:50 a.m.: A 43-year-old Madison man was cited in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
11:27 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 32-year-old Whitewater man from defective exhaust and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:17 p.m.: An intoxicated man who reportedly was suicidal was taken into protective custody from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and transported by Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service to Fort Memorial Hospital. Jefferson County Human Services were on the scene, and after being treated the man was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:22 p.m.: A 28-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of South Main and Elm streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:50 p.m.: A 36-year-old Whitewater man was cited at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway M for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
