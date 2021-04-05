Thursday, April 1
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls; were assigned to follow up on a road rage incident; were unable to locate one individual for a welfare check and conducted two other welfare checks for people who were fine; evaluated one driver who reportedly was intoxicated but was not; documented graffiti on a building, information for a resident, a report of skateboarders in a private parking lot, youths going down the slide inside the aquatic center and information about a failed child custody exchange; and replaced one pedestrian crosswalk sign.
1:37 a.m.: A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of Reena Avenue following a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot that had been there for a while. He later was released on his own.
5:58 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light.
8:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:40 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 500 block of Robert Street for failing to stop at stop sign. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for illegal window tint and failing to display current vehicle registration.
7:52 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for following too close after hitting another vehicle belonging to a 46-year-old man, also of Fort Atkinson. Information about the incident was documented.
7:54 p.m.: An accident investigation is pending following a report of a 21-year-old male motorist striking a 32-year-old male bicyclist at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues. Both men are from Fort Atkinson. Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue responded and one of them transported the 32-year-old man to Mercy Hospital in Janesville. The accident is state-reportable.
7:58 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for carbon monoxide detectors sounding in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive.
11:09 p.m.: A 35-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, and a 30-year-old female passenger was cited for possession of a controlled substance.
