Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street and found that a driver was having issues with their car; stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road; turned a cat without a collar from the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; attempted to speak with the owner of a truck that reportedly had been speeding in the 200 block of Highland Avenue but the owner was reluctant to provide any information about the driver of the truck; were unable to locate a deer that reportedly had been struck by a motorist in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.
Also, contacted the owner of some large hay bales that had fallen from their vehicle in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue so they could retrieve them; placed a request for extra patrol on Reena Avenue and Premier Place for sport motorcyclists that have been racing in the area around 7:30 for the past couple of nights; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a transformer that blew in the 500 block of East Street; attempted to contact a resident from the 700 block of Cloute Street on behalf of the Holmen Police Department; notified the Fort Atkinson Electrical staff of flashing red lights at the intersection of Robert Street and Riverside Drive; and dispatched four ambulance calls.
2:07 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle.
2:57 a.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street.
11:18 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light was issued to an 81-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of South Main Street and Krause Avenue.
5:09 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible plates and obstructed decals was issued to a driver in the 300 block of North Main Street.
5:11 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 300 block of Rogers Street.
