Saturday, April 10
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call and two alarms, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service, conducted bar checks in the downtown area, reminded a person of park hours when they sat for a few moments to rest while walking their dog, documented information about a suspicious vehicle and a miscellaneous incident, spoke with one woman about a Facebook scam and a man about a PayPal scam, and were unable to identify the location of sounds of gunshots.
1:28 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and found four juveniles with a broken-down vehicle. The youths were given a ride to their homes and warned for curfew.
8:54 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint was issued to a 34-year-old Jefferson male driver at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Wilcox Street.
9:18 a.m.: Following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Court, a 31-year-old female driver was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and excessive window tint. A 25-year-old female passenger was arrested, released and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. Both women were from Fort Atkinson.
10:47 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old Watertown woman at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street for no front plate, improper display of rear registration, excessive window tint and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for cracked windshield.
12:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:53 p.m.: An officer returned a rock in the parking lot in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue to its proper position after someone reported seeing a truck driver striking it, causing it to be displaced and leaving. The truck driver was unable to be located.
6:32 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Martin Street.
11:20 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate anyone involved in a reported disturbance in the 500 block of Oak Street.
11:26 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.