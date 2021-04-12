Sunday, April 11
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to one 911 call, properly disposed of needles found in a park, conducted a foot patrol by Haumerson’s Pond, documented information about scam calls for three complainants, were unable to locate a reportedly disabled vehicle, followed up on a report of gunshots that most likely were the result of someone setting off fireworks, and handled one incident of domestic abuse/disorderly conduct that resulted in an arrest.
12:16 a.m.: An officer was flagged down near North Third and Edward streets by someone reporting others yelling in the area, but no one was located.
12:41 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited and arrested in the 300 block of South Main Street for disorderly conduct/intoxication and was released.
7:32 a.m.: A vehicle was ticketed in the 200 block of North Third Street following a complaint that it was parked in a no-parking area. After attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful and the car still was parked there a couple of hours later, it was towed.
8:43 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Robert Street bridge for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and operating a vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration.
10:48 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a Fort Atkinson woman at the Main Street bridge for illegible license plates.
10:59 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Robert Street and West Milwaukee Avenue for illegible license plate and defective passenger side brake lamp.
1:02 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Edward Street and North Water Street East for failing to stop at stop sign and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:45 p.m.: The Jefferson Police Department asked that officers be on the lookout for a vehicle last seen headed toward Fort Atkinson on State Highway 26 southbound, following a hit-and-run incident. A description of the vehicle was provided.
2:41 p.m.: The Humane Society of Jefferson County was asked to pick up a homeless cat that had been captured on Wilson Avenue.
4:40 p.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
5:40 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates was issued to an 18-year-old Whitewater woman at the Main Street bridge.
5:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service checked on a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street and found that she did not require emergency medical attention at this time.
6:05 p.m.: Quarantine papers were started for a cat that bit someone in the 300 block of Halcyon Place.
7:22 p.m.: The Humane Society of Jefferson County was called to pick up a dog that had been found running loose in the 1300 block of Montclair Place.
7:49 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue for misdemeanor bail jumping, following a complaint about a disturbance. He was released from the Fort Atkinson Police Department and the charges were forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
8:08 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was requested for a burglary report in the 1300 block of Montclair Place. An officer became available shortly thereafter and assisted deputies on the call.
