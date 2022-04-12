Monday, April 11
Officers counseled a man in the 200 block of North Main Street about problems he is having and referred him to Jefferson County Human Services; dispatched three ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one for a lift assist, and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for the odor of an electrical burn; secured an open gate at Lorman and Clarence streets; at the request of the Whitewater Police Department, checked the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Main Street who had left their job site but there was no answer until later in the day when the second shift officers checked and found the person was fine; spoke with the driver of a truck that had pulled a wire down in the 300 block of Jackson Street that belonged to Spectrum, another man from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive who had made an agreement with his friend to pay for damages resulting from an accident in the man’s driveway and now was not paying, leading the officers to provide directions on how to file a self-reporting form for the accident, and a man from the 100 block of Margaret Avenue who asserted he was being harassed by someone to whom he sold a motorcycle.
Also, officers stood by for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a “keep the peace” complaint on which a deputy was present and waiting for other deputies to arrive; responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East; chalked the tires on a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch in the 200 block of South Water Street East parking lot when someone complained about the vehicle possibly interfering with the ability of the garbage truck to access the dumpster in the morning; issued a parking ticket to a vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East for being parked in a designated handicap stall without identifying information; documented information from a business in the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive about a stolen catalytic converter from a customer’s vehicle; were unable to locate a resident from the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue at the request of the Milwaukee Police Department; moved along a vehicle with a loud muffler from the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard with a driver who was learning to drive a stick shift; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
12:33 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of North High Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
2:18 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody at the Fort Atkinson Police Department and turned over to Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
3:26 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 600 block of West Hilltop Trail for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and unreasonable/imprudent speed. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:54 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for improper display of vehicle registration and warned for expired vehicle registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.