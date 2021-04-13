Monday, April 12

Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls and one burglar alarm; participated in one community policing event; performed four crime-prevention services; checked on a woman in a wheelchair who was out for fresh air in the middle of the night; were flagged down by someone wishing to provide information about a traffic complaint; advised a woman against walking in the middle of the road; were unable to locate an unwanted person on a property; marked a vehicle for being parked longer than the 48-hour limit; had conversations with several residents about issues of concern to them including the eviction process, harassment and to a couple who were advised to stay away from each other; and handled two confidential incidents related to welfare checks.

4:21 a.m.: A 41-year-old woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and Memorial Drive.

4:48 a.m.: A 39-year-old man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and East Blackhawk Drive.

5:06 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1500 block of Agnes Road.

7:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:27 a.m.: An officer took some photos of a damaged wall in the 1100 block of North Main Street. The officer believed the damage more likely was a result of freezing and thawing over the winter rather than acts of vandalism.

8:59 a.m.: An officer ticketed three vehicles in the first block of South Water Street West for being parked in excess of the posted two-hour limit.

11:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 1400 block of Jamesway to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:55 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of South Main Street for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, and warned for speeding.

1:45 p.m.: The police/school liaison officer started a complaint for an incident in the 200 block of East Sherman Avenue on which they were following up.

2:21 p.m.: An officer spoke with a student from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East for disorderly conduct related to a social media violation.

2:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Metha Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.

3 p.m.: A staff member from the 400 block of Wilcox Street signed a no consent form for a theft of a prescription medication.

3:16 p.m.: An officer checked on a person who reportedly was walking into traffic near Robert Street and Riverside Drive. The person reported that they just were trying to look at a house being built in the area.

4:16 p.m.: A man reported that his vehicle possibly was stolen from the Festival Foods parking lot while he shopped in the store. He called back a short while after when he remembered that he was driving his wife’s vehicle and it was there.

11:12 p.m.: A 32-year-old woman was cited for speeding in the 1000 block of Janesville Avenue.

11:55 p.m.: An officer picked up two juveniles in the 800 block of Madison Avenue following a call that they were out walking around, and gave them a ride home.

