Officers dispatched seven ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; checked the welfare of a person in the 800 block of Monroe Street who regularly sleeps in his vehicle and for whom repeated requests for welfare checks have been made; moved along some individuals from the 300 block of South Main Street who had stopped by to pick up belongings and were on their way; prepared one truancy citation for a student from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.
Also, disposed properly of old ammunition brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; stood by for a disabled vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue until it was removed; and documented information about an accident in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue involving a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl striking a parked vehicle with her vehicle.
1:44 a.m.: A 35-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration.
5:53 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 36-year-old man for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding.
10:09 a.m.: A 75-year-old Deerfield woman was cited at the intersection of North High and North Fourth streets for improper left turn, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
6:42 p.m.: A 37-year-old man was arrested in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery and intimidating a victim.
11:25 p.m.: A 29-year-old woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without taillights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.