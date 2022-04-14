Wednesday, April 13

Officers dispatched seven ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital; checked the welfare of a person in the 800 block of Monroe Street who regularly sleeps in his vehicle and for whom repeated requests for welfare checks have been made; moved along some individuals from the 300 block of South Main Street who had stopped by to pick up belongings and were on their way; prepared one truancy citation for a student from Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East.

Also, disposed properly of old ammunition brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; stood by for a disabled vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue until it was removed; and documented information about an accident in the 1300 block of Madison Avenue involving a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl striking a parked vehicle with her vehicle.

1:44 a.m.: A 35-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Riggert Road for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration.

5:53 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 36-year-old man for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for speeding.

10:09 a.m.: A 75-year-old Deerfield woman was cited at the intersection of North High and North Fourth streets for improper left turn, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.

6:42 p.m.: A 37-year-old man was arrested in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery and intimidating a victim.

11:25 p.m.: A 29-year-old woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without taillights.

