Wednesday, April 14Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls; participated in three community policing events; performed three crime-prevention services; checked on a suspicious vehicle and found it occupied by cleaning staff for a business; mailed one chronic nuisance abatement complaint letter for a business; chalked tires on two vehicles for a two-hour parking violation; advised a woman to contact the Social Security office about calls she was receiving about her Social Security and date of birth information; spoke with a resident about identity theft; failed to locate one individual for a warrant service; and documented information about one scam call, several fraud calls, a citizen’s concerns and a dispute over ownership of a dog.
12:13 a.m.: A 35-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Fifth streets for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for following too close.
8:20 a.m.: An officer prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter for a vehicle with three flat tires and expired vehicle registration parked in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue. The letter will be mailed to the property owner and the vehicle owner, and an officer will follow up.
9:35 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint was issued to a 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of West Milwaukee and Janesville avenues.
10:05 a.m.: A 23-year-old Hales Corners man was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in the 100 block of East Cramer Street.
10:21 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 70-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 800 block of Jefferson Street for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for no front plate.
10:45 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of North Third and Clarence streets for excessive window tint and tinted windshield.
11:26 a.m.: A group home client from the 1300 block of South Main Street was warned for misuse of 911 when they called to ask that another client be removed from the home. An officer spoke with the client at the home about the appropriate use of 911.
11:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:22 p.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for violation of child safety restraint for a child under the age of four, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective brake light.
3:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a resident in the 300 block of South Fourth Street West.
9:42 p.m.: Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive and spoke with two sisters in a snit. One of the sisters left the home.
9:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
