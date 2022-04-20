Officers documented information from a woman about an incident involving threats to her in the 500 block of Nadig Court, another woman who reported youths throwing water balloons at her car from another car in the 1000 block of South Main Street, and a child custody situation from a parent in the first block of South Sixth Street; and chalked the tires of a vehicle in the 200 block of South Water Street East for a 48-hour parking watch.
12:15 a.m.: A 35-year-old man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license.
1:20 a.m.: A 51-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and warned for defective taillight and headlight.
3:06 a.m.: A 36-year-old man in the 200 block of South Main Street was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication after someone reported a man attempting to enter a closed building. The man was given a ride home.
4:56 p.m.: A 24-year-old Jefferson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
5 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for nonregistration of vehicle.
7:29 p.m.: A 28-year-old man was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, second offense, and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a probation hold.
10:29 p.m.: An officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street in Jefferson and turned the situation over to a Jefferson Police Department officer.
11:21 p.m.: A 17-year-old male was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
