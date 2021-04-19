Thursday, April 15
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call; performed one crime-prevention service; documented information about three scam calls, one harassment encounter and one disorderly conduct incident; drove around a park to make sure everything was okay; started one 48-hour parking watch; was unable to locate any individuals reportedly living in a bus; reported a non-working crossing light to the city electrician; was assigned to follow up on a report of a theft; checked the welfare of two students who failed to show up for school for a couple of days; advised the owner of a vehicle against parking their unlicensed vehicle in their yard; successfully completed two tornado siren tests; removed debris from the road; and handled one confidential incident related to a battery/assault.
12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:43 a.m.: A 47-year-old man was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license following a state-reportable accident with property damage involving a 65-year-old woman. Both drivers were from Fort Atkinson.
7:21 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Foster Street signed a no consent form for a bicycle that was stolen from their garage.
9:13 a.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of East Milwaukee and Merchants avenues. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:46 a.m.: A 39-year-old Sharon man was cited for red light violation in the 300 block of South Main Street.
11:57 a.m.: A 28-year-old Horicon woman was cited in the 300 block of Grant Street for failing to secure a seatbelt.
3:23 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license in the 300 block of Robert Street. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:47 p.m.: Three male juveniles were moved along after admitting to an officer that they had been on the roof of the concession stand at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.
5:06 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 300 block of Robert Street.
8:16 p.m.: A 22-year-old woman was cited in the 400 block of Monroe Street for inattentive driving following a state-reportable accident involving a 17-year-old male. Both drivers were from Fort Atkinson.
9:03 p.m.: A parking ticket was issued to a vehicle partially blocking the driveway of a property in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
9:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 100 block of South Water Street West.
10:11 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue assisted a resident in the 500 block of Brighton Way. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
11:14 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1400 block of Jamesway for disorderly conduct and on a warrant through the Janesville Police Department. After being booked and paying the bond, he was released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.