Friday, April 16
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, removed a telephone line from the road and placed it on the terrace until AT&T could come on Monday to repair it, documented information about a possible identity theft, went to check on a report of a dog running loose but found the animal had returned to its home, and delivered one nuisance abatement complaint.
1:16 a.m.: A 27-year-old North Carolina man was arrested in the first block of South Main Street for carrying an unlicensed, concealed weapon, possession of a firearm in a tavern and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. After being booked, he was released.
6:51 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:56 a.m.: Officers went to the 1600 block of Madison Avenue to check the welfare of a young person who was taken into custody and transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department while waiting to be transported to a hospital.
8:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Klement Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:51 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
4:12 p.m.: A 19-year-old Milwaukee man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard for inattentive driving resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 52-year-old Watertown man. A passenger with the Milwaukee man was arrested on a warrant through the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office for theft of movable property. After bond was posted, he was released.
6:08 p.m.: A referral to Jefferson County Human Services was made for a juvenile following a disorderly conduct incident at the intersection of Hickory and Washington streets.
6:25 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was advised of a driving complaint filed against him for speeding in the 400 block of Clarence Street.
8:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of Grove Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue were called to assist. A 26-year-old woman who was there was arrested on warrants through the Jefferson County and Walworth County sheriff’s offices. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and will be charged with obstruction and felony bail jumping.
