Officers followed up on a report of suspicious activity near West Blackhawk Drive and Fox Court, and found some individuals taking photos and celebrating the purchase of a new vehicle; notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of a sign knocked over when a motorist ran off the road in the 1900 block of Janesville Avenue; spoke with individuals who reportedly had two vehicles parked in a parking lot in the 400 block of Mechanic Street and been sleeping in them for the past two days, and they explained that one of the vehicles had broken down and recently found a local business which will be helping them repair and remove the vehicles as soon as possible.
Also, officers responded to a call about a reportedly lost/confused man who had knocked on a woman’s door in the 300 block of North Third Street, and an officer located the man who said he knew his way home and was on his way there; were advised of a vehicle with a horn issue that was going to be parked in the 100 block of Grant Street while the driver sought assistance to get it fixed; documented information about issues between neighbors in the 600 block of Maple Street, a scam in the first block of North Main Street and ice cream on a car in the 300 block of Washington Street; and accepted some drugs from the 200 block of Talcott Avenue that were turned in to the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
12:37 a.m.: A 31-year-old man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for speeding.
6:15 p.m.: A 66-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Fort Atkinson, were involved in a traffic accident resulting in minor property damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.