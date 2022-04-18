Officers helped a woman delete scam calls from her phone and suggested that she not open those kinds of emails in the future; documented information about a failed child custody exchange and damage to a property in the 400 block of Walton Court; gave a woman from the 500 block of Nadig Court information on how to handle issues with her landlord and explained that it was a civil issue, and another woman from the 1000 block of East Street who wanted her roommate removed from the apartment they shared, and the officer explained that her situation also was a civil issue.
Also, received a call from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office about a woman motorist swerving all over the road, and located her at the intersection of North Main and West Cramer streets where she admitted to being very tired; dispatched three ambulance calls to Fort Memorial Hospital; unsuccessfully pursued a motorcyclist from the first block of East Sherman Avenue and advised the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of the situation; and spoke with some individuals in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue about their loud motorcycle.
8:05 a.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for loud exhaust. A passenger with a valid driver’s license took over driving.
1:26 p.m.: A 57-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street.
