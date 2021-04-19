Saturday, April 17
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; were unable to locate a possibly intoxicated driver on East Street, a bar fight on South Water Street East or a driver on Riverside Drive following a traffic complaint; provided information to someone related to Wisconsin’s open carry laws; addressed illegally parked vehicles on North High Street and another complaint on East Milwaukee Street of illegally parked vehicles that was determined to be unfounded; accompanied a keyholder to a business following a report of possible damage to a building; documented information about damage to a backyard fence; investigated a report of a possible counterfeit bill; documented information of scam telephone calls; and warned a resident for loud music.
12:53 a.m.: The Milton Police Department asked that an officer check the welfare of some people in the 300 block of Jefferson Street. An officer followed up and reported back that everyone was fine.
10:41 a.m.: A 54-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues.
5:45 p.m.: A domestic abuse report will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review on behalf of a 34-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, following an incident in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
10:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
