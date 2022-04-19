Monday, April 18

Officers arranged for a person to be voluntarily driven to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check at an undisclosed location; served a warrant to a resident in the 400 block of Ramesh Street; documented information from a man from the 200 block of East Hilltop Trail who reported hearing a loud boom/explosion about 1 a.m. that also had been reported by two individuals shortly after the incident occurred, but no issues were found then or now; responded with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a fire alarm in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive; ordered a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to have his two Pit Bulls licensed following a complaint from another resident about their care, and followup was scheduled.

Also, contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County to pick up a small, white dog that was found without a collar/tags in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; followed up on a report of harassment from a person in the 200 block of Robert Street; were unable to locate a vehicle near Jackson Street and Riverside Drive that was involved in a pursuit; requested an emergency locate for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for the 1100 block of Elsie Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.

7:32 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 100 block of South Third Street East for failing to yield right of way from stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable, two-vehicle accident with no injuries involving a 32-year-old woman, also of Fort Atkinson.

10:41 a.m.: A person was treated at Fort Memorial Hospital following a dog bite that occurred in the 400 block of Edward Street. The dog was ordered to be quarantined.

9:12 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Grove Street on two body only warrants through Wood and Adams counties. One was for failing to appear/damage to property and the other was for sexual assault of a child and child pornography.

