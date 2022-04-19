Officers arranged for a person to be voluntarily driven to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check at an undisclosed location; served a warrant to a resident in the 400 block of Ramesh Street; documented information from a man from the 200 block of East Hilltop Trail who reported hearing a loud boom/explosion about 1 a.m. that also had been reported by two individuals shortly after the incident occurred, but no issues were found then or now; responded with the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a fire alarm in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive; ordered a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to have his two Pit Bulls licensed following a complaint from another resident about their care, and followup was scheduled.
Also, contacted the Humane Society of Jefferson County to pick up a small, white dog that was found without a collar/tags in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; followed up on a report of harassment from a person in the 200 block of Robert Street; were unable to locate a vehicle near Jackson Street and Riverside Drive that was involved in a pursuit; requested an emergency locate for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works for the 1100 block of Elsie Street; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.
7:32 a.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 100 block of South Third Street East for failing to yield right of way from stop sign, resulting in a state-reportable, two-vehicle accident with no injuries involving a 32-year-old woman, also of Fort Atkinson.
10:41 a.m.: A person was treated at Fort Memorial Hospital following a dog bite that occurred in the 400 block of Edward Street. The dog was ordered to be quarantined.
9:12 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Grove Street on two body only warrants through Wood and Adams counties. One was for failing to appear/damage to property and the other was for sexual assault of a child and child pornography.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.