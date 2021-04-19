Sunday, April 18
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to four 911 calls; performed two crime-prevention services; checked out a suspicious vehicle in a park after hours and moved the occupants along; took no action on a traffic stop; followed up on one parking complaint, one complaint of suspicious activity and one complaint of someone yelling at a group home where everything was normal; documented information about a noise complaint and a complaint of someone receiving harassing text messages; were unable to locate an elderly man reportedly walking in the middle of a road and looking lost, and a report of youths on skateboards in a parking lot at South High Street; took no action on a report of someone playing loud music in their vehicle because the volume was turned down when an officer arrived; spoke with a driver who was thought to be intoxicated but was having other health-related issues; and moved along and warned a couple of individuals in a vehicle for loud music.
2:46 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:51 a.m.: Bartenders in the first block of South Main Street were warned for having patrons with drinks at the bar after closing.
9:25 a.m.: A 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Monroe Street for failing to provide proof of insurance. He was warned for expired vehicle registration.
9:41 a.m.: A 55-year-old Salem woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McKee Court.
9:51 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the Main Street bridge for excessive window tint and no front license plate.
10:11 a.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and Krause Avenue.
11:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:31 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Ridge Drive and Highland Avenue and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:38 p.m.: An officer put up traffic cones after several vehicles were moved, following a complaint that they were parked in the bicycle lane in the 1200 block of North High Street.
12:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:05 p.m.: An officer stood by for a woman who expected to pick up property from a residence in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue but the person at the home asserted that they did not have the property for which she was looking. The officer provided her with suggestions for a new strategy.
5:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 700 block of Janette Street.
8:32 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive.
10:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from near East Milwaukee Avenue and South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:28 p.m.: Officers and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to a report of a camping vehicle on fire in the 500 block of Fox Hill Road.
