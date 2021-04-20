Monday, April 19
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; assisted a semi-driver with keys locked in vehicle; responded to one 911 call and one alarm; documented information about a dog bite and two others about suspicious incidents; stopped out with one person walking downtown late at night who was fine and some others who were in a park after hours who were moved along; conducted a welfare check for a woman who was fine; were unable to confirm a report of youths on the roof of a concession stand at a park; were assigned to follow up on a report from a man who reported being harassed by youths; and handled two confidential incidents, one of which was related to a drug incident and the other related to a disorderly conduct incident.
8:12 a.m.: A Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital.
12:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive.
12:14 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street.
12:31 p.m.: A resident from the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive reported that they removed a cat in a cage from a neighbor’s home because the neighbor has been unable to be located. An officer picked up the cat and it was turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
1:40 p.m.: A business from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue reported a retail theft.
2:34 p.m.: A municipal court subpoena was served to a person who came to the lobby at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
3:24 p.m.: An 85-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for hit-and-run to attended vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident at the intersection of Highland and Janesville avenues involving a vehicle belonging to a 51-year-old Jefferson woman.
4:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 700 block of Janette Street.
6:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:41 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Whitewater and East Highland avenues. The driver had warrants and the deputy took the driver into custody.
7:01 p.m.: An officer assisted at the request of a Chicago detective for an investigation in the 500 block of Oak Street.
11:25 p.m.: A 41-year-old man was cited for speeding at the intersection of North High Street and County Highway K.
