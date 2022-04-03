Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; assisted with five ambulance calls; were flagged down by a man on Robert Street who had walked away from a group home and was returned to the home, and a parent was advised of the incident; documented information about a fraud incident in the 200 block of Grant Street; responded to Fort Memorial Hospital for an unruly patient who was allowed to leave; warned a resident in the 600 block of Maple Street for noise; and referred a request from Lake Mills to the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for mutual aid for a building on fire.
1:19 a.m.: A 43-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 200 block of East Highland Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for improper display of vehicle registration stickers.
10:37 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for speeding.
2:03 p.m.: A 34-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of South Main Street and Sunset Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
3:14 p.m.: A 46-year-old man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
4:22 p.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense; probable alcohol content; operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license; driving left of center; inattentive driving; and hit and run of unattended vehicle.
9:14 p.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater woman was mailed a citation for expired vehicle registration, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and defective headlight following a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Adams Street.
10:52 p.m.: A 29-year-old man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated following an accident involving another vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Sherman Avenue. There were no injuries.
