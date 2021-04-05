Friday, April 2
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls and one alarm; moved along individuals in a park after hours and a suspicious vehicle whose driver was playing Pokemon Go; filed a report on a call about two individuals having a disagreement over living conditions; were unable to locate a person for a warrant, a person who appeared to be trying to enter a vehicle and dogs reportedly running at large; and performed two crime-prevention services.
7:39 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:01 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1000 block of East Street.
9:53 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the Main Street bridge for failing to secure a seatbelt.
10:03 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman for no vehicle registration decals. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance in the 1000 block of East Street.
11:22 a.m.: A resident reported being at the 1200 block of Klement Street to drop off garbage and found that it was closed. An officer confirmed with an employee that the site was closed for the holiday.
11:56 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a person from the 1100 block of Maple Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:15 p.m.: A man from the 200 block of South Water East reported being jumped while taking a walk. He spoke with an officer who documented the incident.
5:10 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a mutual aid request.
10:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request from officers who had responded to a call for a man who was yelling. He was highly intoxicated and was released to a friend after being treated at the hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.